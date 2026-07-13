Man charged in Vancouver stranger assault, remains in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in a stranger assault in Vancouver last month.

Vancouver police released video of the stranger assault on June 28 and Dylan Gaita, 29, has now been charged, police said in a release on Monday.

On June 28, a pedestrian was walking on Commercial Drive at Charles Street when Gaita allegedly shoulder-checked him, causing the pedestrian to lose his balance, police said.

The pedestrian reported the incident on July 4 after seeing the VPD news release issued on June 30.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gaita remains in custody, police confirmed.

1:52 Jewelry stolen in distraction theft returned to senior

On Jan. 9, Gaita was sentenced to 18 months probation for two separate assaults on Granville Street in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said that a 77-year-old woman was walking in the 800 block of Granville Street and Gaita was walking in the opposite direction.

Police said Gaita deliberately elbowed the woman in the shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground and she suffered a fractured pelvis.

On Jan. 29, 2025, a 44-year-old woman was walking in the 600 block of Granville Street and Gaita was walking in the opposite direction, police said.

Gaita hip-checked her, causing her to fall to the ground, police added. She was not injured.