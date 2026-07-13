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Crime

Man charged in Vancouver stranger assault, remains in custody

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 8:19 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police released this image of Dylan Gaita in connection with a stranger assault. View image in full screen
Vancouver police released this image of Dylan Gaita in connection with a stranger assault. Vancouver police
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A man has been charged in a stranger assault in Vancouver last month.

Vancouver police released video of the stranger assault on June 28 and Dylan Gaita, 29, has now been charged, police said in a release on Monday.

On June 28, a pedestrian was walking on Commercial Drive at Charles Street when Gaita allegedly shoulder-checked him, causing the pedestrian to lose his balance, police said.

The pedestrian reported the incident on July 4 after seeing the VPD news release issued on June 30.

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Gaita remains in custody, police confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Jewelry stolen in distraction theft returned to senior'
Jewelry stolen in distraction theft returned to senior

On Jan. 9, Gaita was sentenced to 18 months probation for two separate assaults on Granville Street in 2025.

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Vancouver police said that a 77-year-old woman was walking in the 800 block of Granville Street and Gaita was walking in the opposite direction.

Police said Gaita deliberately elbowed the woman in the shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground and she suffered a fractured pelvis.

On Jan. 29, 2025, a 44-year-old woman was walking in the 600 block of Granville Street and Gaita was walking in the opposite direction, police said.

Gaita hip-checked her, causing her to fall to the ground, police added. She was not injured.

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