Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on March 16, 2018.

A 24-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at 16th Avenue and Bayview Avenue.

York Regional Police said a vehicle lost control and ended up flipped onto its side.

The male driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

