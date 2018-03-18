St. Paddy’s Day celebrations lead to a collapsed roof on University Ave. in Kingston

Downtown Kingston streets were flooded with people dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day as they painted the town green.

The street party resulted in more than a usual commotion on University Avenue. This was after a roof of an old home at 237 University Avenue collapsed. There were about 40 people sitting on top of the roof when it broke through and everyone, along with the roof, fell to the ground.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured after this incident. One of the women sitting on the roof scraped her leg after her leg got stuck in pieces of the roof.

The group of students that fell through the roof told CKWS that they ended up calling Kingston Police to report the incident and get help.

“How nobody was injured is beyond me,” Sergeant Darren Keuhl of Kingston Police said. “Enjoy with safety but obviously with that roof collapse, it’s not very safe, I can’t get this message across.”

Kingston Police had to immediately call for Kingston Fire & Rescue and ask them to cut the roof to make sure no one was trapped underneath – luckily no one was.

“That’s the type of behaviour that leads to injuries. I understand that people are trying to have fun, [but] stay off the roofs [and] stay off the porches [as] this is what can happen,” says David Latour, Platoon Chief of Kingston Fire and Rescue.

READ MORE: Big turnout expected for Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

Late afternoon, Aberdeen Street, which is known for it’s St. Paddy’s Day street party, saw more troubled action.

Kingston Police handed out lots of tickets for drinking on the streets and made some arrests. The ambulance was also seen taking several people to the hospital.

Kingston residents were very frustrated by the commotion caused by young Kingstonians on the streets.

“This is an absolute disgrace …we let the students get away with breaking the law. They would not want this going on in their neighbourhood, so why should we put up with it. It is absolutely disgraceful,” said Kingston resident Don Rogers.

READ MORE: Increased police presence in Waterloo as thousands attend St. Patrick’s Day events

Kingston police continued to watch over downtown Kingston and monitor the St. Paddy’s Day street party. Several streets, including University Avenue, Johnson Street and, of course, Aberdeen Street, were full of people walking in random directions unpredictability on the main roads and slowing down traffic.