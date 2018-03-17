Increased police patrols in Waterloo as thousands expected for St. Patrick’s Day
After thousands of post-secondary students gathered for an unlicensed St. Patrick’s Day party on a small residential street near Wilfrid Laurier University last year, Waterloo Regional Police say there’s an increased presence of officers out in the community this weekend.
“In order to maintain the safety of the community, and to ensure proper enforcement, Waterloo Regional Police will have an increased presence in the area this year, including assistance from members of the Peel Regional Police Service,” the police service recently said in a statement.
“We want to be clear, the Waterloo Regional Police Service does NOT encourage or condone this unlicensed gathering … Officers patrolling on foot, in cruisers and on bicycles will also be out ensuring appropriate infractions are given to those who decide to break the law. This includes substantial fines for underage drinking, public intoxication and the consumption of alcohol in public.”
Police said in 2017, up to 15,000 people attended Ezra Avenue and the surrounding area and that it resulted “in safety concerns for all, including students, residents and emergency service workers.” Officers said they dealt with alcohol-related incidents all day.
On Saturday, police tweeted several instances of charges being laid and alcohol seized. Officers noted many vehicles were coming from out of town.
“Three University of Guelph students on way to Waterloo are not having a great start to #SPD2018. Pulled over for speeding. Charges issued for: unlawfully in possession of liquor, no seatbelts, no licence permit/insurance. Alcohol seized,” officers tweeted after 11 a.m.
Minutes later, police said a bus was pulled over.
“Our traffic officers stopping out-of-town bus for open alcohol headed to #SPD2018, including this one from Scarborough. #besmart #staysafe #berespectful,” another tweet read.
Police said Ezra Avenue is closed to traffic as officers could be seen in photos tweeted out attempting to keep people off the road.
