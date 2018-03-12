Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly, London police, student leaders urge

With St. Patrick’s Day festivities coming up, city police are reminding students, and residents in general, that there will be consequences for poor behaviour.

In a joint media release on Monday, London police, Western University Students’ Council, and Fanshawe Student Union urged revellers to party responsibly and be respectful of the community by adhering to school codes of conduct and the law, and by restricting parties to private property.

READ MORE: Whatever you do, don’t commit these St. Patrick’s Day faux pas

In a statement, London police’s Deputy Chief of Operations, Steve Williams, said officers would be enforcing bylaws relating to underage drinking, drinking in public, and public intoxication, adding police would be assigning extra resources to areas that have been problematic in the past.

“We will be fair and want people to have a good time, but we will be enforcing the law. Public safety is our number one priority,” he said.

Last year, city police laid 52 Liquor Licence Act charges, one trespass charge, and 20 Highway Traffic Act charges. In addition, 123 warnings were issued, five public nuisance charges were handed out, and two people saw citations for urinating in public.

“We encourage all students to be respectful, courteous and to be good citizens, whether you are hosting or going to a party, or celebrating at one of London’s bars,” said Fanshawe Student Union President Morganna Sampson in a statement.

Police also remind everyone to drive sober, to not to leave private property with open alcohol, and to keep streets and sidewalks clear.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 6C.

– With files from Matthew Trevithick and Carl Garnich