Extra St. Patrick’s Day patrols planned near McMaster University

Hamilton Police are promising to be “highly visible” this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, particularly in neighbourhoods surrounding McMaster University.

Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella says added resources will include mounted and bicycle patrols which can get into areas that vehicles cannot access.

McMaster University, as it done for several years, is funding extra police officers.

Kinsella adds that there will be “zero-tolerance” for liquor licence, noise, bylaw and other offenses.

He stresses that RIDE lanes will also be visible throughout the city this weekend.