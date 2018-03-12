Kelowna man facing charges after gun incident

A 31-year-old Kelowna man is in custody facing possible charges after allegedly firing a gun Saturday night.

Residents near the 500 block of Coronation Avenue told police they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots fired within the home just before 10:30 p.m.

“RCMP arrived on scene and noted damage to the glass of the front sliding patio door which had been shattered, along with property damage consistent with being shot to the home’s wooden fence and to a motor vehicle parked directly in front of that residence,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

Officers entered the home, and a distraught man was safely taken into police custody.

Police said they then secured the scene, obtained a warrant to search the property and seized a firearm from within the residence.

“At this time, RCMP have no information to indicate that anyone was injured as a result of the alleged careless discharge of a firearm,” O’Donaghey said.

The ongoing investigation will include the analysis of the findings by the Kelowna RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services section.

The man remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday. He faces several potential criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.