Kelowna burglar gets away with several firearms

Kelowna RCMP are trying to track down a burglar who is possession of an arsenal of weapons.

The theft happened Friday, December 1 at a residence in the 500 block of Curlew Drive in Kelowna’s Upper Mission.

Police say the owner returned to find the door unlocked and the home ransacked.

They say the suspect took a wallet containing ID and bank cards, spare keys to two vehicles and a gun case.

RCMP say the gun case contained several firearms including a 12 gauge shotgun, two pistols and two rifles.