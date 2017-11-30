Kelowna man charged with murder was victim’s live-in boyfriend

The man charged with the murder of a Kelowna woman was her spouse.

Theresa Neville, 27, was killed in June 2013 in the Yates Road rental house she shared with Jay Sinclaire Thomson and her two daughters, ages 10 and 8, from a previous relationship.

“Just seemed like regular type people,” said neighbour Darlene Igel at the time. “It was actually nice to have people move in, renters, that care about the place. He even cut the grass. Process server he said he was, like a bailiff.”

Thomson, 61, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP are not revealing how Neville was killed.

“With respect to the investigational findings and how this unfolded and brought us to the arrest some four years later, that’s all part and parcel of the details that will be covered through the court proceedings,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The landlord says when he entered the home after homicide investigators finished their work it was messy but nothing was out of place.

There were no signs of a struggle or blood-letting. But he says police returned later to the house and took away the couch cushions.

Thomson is being held in custody pending his next court appearance on December 12.