Okanagan Crime Stoppers looking for tips after thief steals its donation box

Two men bolted from a convenience store in Kelowna with the Crime Stoppers donation box, according to surveillance video.

A cashier at the 7-Eleven on Harvey Avenue near Spall Road heard a noise when she was in the back of the store.

She saw two men running away when she came out. The Crime Stoppers donation box was gone.

The incident happened on Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

Anyone who can identify a person of interest in the case is asked to contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.