N.S. teen charged with impaired driving, careless use of a rifle

A Nova Scotia teen has been charged with three offences in connection to an incident early on Sunday morning near Union Square, N.S.

The 17-year-old faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol over .08 per cent, and careless use of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded to a complaint of gunshots in the Farmington Road area at approximately 3:37 a.m.

Witnesses were able to provide the Mounties with a description of the vehicle. Officers were able to locate the the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

The Mounties say they seized a rifle from the passenger seat of the vehicle and observed signs of alcohol impairment from the driver, a 17-year-old male.

The teen was arrested without incident and later transported to the RCMP’s Cookville Detachment. No one else was in the vehicle.

When the teen underwent a breath test, an officer found that his blood alcohol readings were nearly double the legal limit.

The 17-year-old has been released into the custody of his father and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Youth Court on March 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.