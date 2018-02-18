GPS directions strand tourists in Cape Breton Highlands: RCMP

RCMP say two tourists became stranded in the Cape Breton Highlands after their GPS sent them in the wrong direction on Saturday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., RCMP say a man and woman called 911 to report their vehicle was stranded on Highland Road.

The couple was low on fuel, had little food, water and minimal cell phone coverage. The temperature was also very cold, sitting at -17 C plus a wind chill.

Police say members from the Ingonish RCMP went to the scene but the road was not passable because of the snow.

A front-end loader was brought in to clear a pathway for the vehicle. It took close to two-and-a-half hours to clear the path, with the snow about two metres deep in places.

RCMP say the stranded motorists were located safely and their vehicle was towed.

Police say the couple was following a GPS for the shortest route and got to a point where turning back was not an option because of the snow.

They are reminding motorists to use GPS devices with caution when travelling on unfamiliar roads and to bring plenty of supplies when travelling long distances.