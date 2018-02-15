Sports
February 15, 2018 8:28 am

Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 6 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

By and Global News

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford react after their bronze medal performance in the pairs free skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena in South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018.

Reuters/ Damir Sagolj
Canada added to its medal haul on Day 6 of the 2018 Winter Olympics by capturing speed skating gold and figure skating bronze.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Speed skating

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen competes in the 10,000-metre speed skating event at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Ted-Jan Bloemen set a new Olympic record in the men’s 10,000-metre speed skating event, to win the gold. The previous Olympic record was set just minutes earlier by a Dutch skater and defending Olympic champion, who ended up taking home the silver.

Bloemen won silver in the 5,000-metre event four days ago.

Figure skating

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pairs figure skating free program at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford took home the bronze medal in pairs figure skating with a combined score of 230.15. Germany’s Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko captured gold with a final combined score of 235.90, while China’s Cong Han and Wenjing Sui took home the silver with a score of 235.47.

 Women’s hockey

Officials separate players at the end of the game between Canada and the U.S. at the Kwandong Hockey Centre, Gangneung, South Korea on Feb. 15, 2018.

Reuters Photo

Canada edged rival U.S. 2-1 to clinch top spot in pool play. Both countries had already booked berths in Monday’s semifinals having won their first two games in Pool A.

The Canadian men’s hockey team kicks off their tournament today, with a game against Switzerland.

Curling

Canada’s skip Rachel Homan prepares to throw the stone during their women’s curling match against South Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018.

AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Canada lost 8-6 to South Korea in the first draw of women’s curling. Down 5-4 in the ninth end, Canada’s skip Rachel Homan went all in on a shot that ended up backfiring, giving South Korea an additional three points.

The team played a second game later in the day, against Sweden.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

