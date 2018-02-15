Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 6 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada added to its medal haul on Day 6 of the 2018 Winter Olympics by capturing speed skating gold and figure skating bronze.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Speed skating

Ted-Jan Bloemen set a new Olympic record in the men’s 10,000-metre speed skating event, to win the gold. The previous Olympic record was set just minutes earlier by a Dutch skater and defending Olympic champion, who ended up taking home the silver.

Bloemen won silver in the 5,000-metre event four days ago.

Figure skating

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford took home the bronze medal in pairs figure skating with a combined score of 230.15. Germany’s Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko captured gold with a final combined score of 235.90, while China’s Cong Han and Wenjing Sui took home the silver with a score of 235.47.

Today, another dream came true. We skated a season best, I can argue it’s even a personal best, to win an Olympic 🥉 in the toughest pairs event in history. My life feels perfectly complete right now. #dreamcometrue #pyeongchang2018 #olympics #figureskating #bronze pic.twitter.com/NHDizN7Rme — Meagan Duhamel (@mhjd_85) February 15, 2018

Women’s hockey

Canada edged rival U.S. 2-1 to clinch top spot in pool play. Both countries had already booked berths in Monday’s semifinals having won their first two games in Pool A.

The Canadian men’s hockey team kicks off their tournament today, with a game against Switzerland.

Curling

Canada lost 8-6 to South Korea in the first draw of women’s curling. Down 5-4 in the ninth end, Canada’s skip Rachel Homan went all in on a shot that ended up backfiring, giving South Korea an additional three points.

The team played a second game later in the day, against Sweden.

— With a file from the Canadian Press