Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen wins gold in men’s long-track speed skating

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen has won the gold in the men’s 10,000-metre speed skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Bloemen completed 25 laps of the track with a time of 12:39.77. He started quickly, ahead of the leader’s pace, but began to run out of steam . He is the world record-holder in this event, and now also the Olympic record-holder.

Defending Olympic champion Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands set a new Olympic record with a time of 12:41.98 to claim the silver. Bloemen broke that record minutes later.

Nicola Tumolero of Italy won the bronze.

This is Bloemen’s second medal in Pyeongchang. He also won silver in the 5,000-metre event on Feb. 11.

Another Canadian, Jordan Belchos, started his race fast, but flagged a little in the second half. He found more energy at the very end though and finished strongly with a personal best time of 12:59.51. This earned him fifth place.