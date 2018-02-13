Sports
Canada’s Alex Gough wins bronze in women’s luge

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

Canadian luger Alex Gough, of Calgary celebrates winning a bronze medal in women's luge at the Olympic Siding Centre at he Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calgary’s Alex Gough has won a bronze medal in women’s luge at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Over her four runs down the track, Gough had a combined time of 3:05.644.

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger won the gold with a time of 3:05.232, just 0.412 seconds faster than Gough. Dajana Eitberger, also from Germany, won silver with a time of 3:05.599.

Another Canadian, Kimberley McRae, came in fifth place and Brooke Apshkrum came in 13th.

This is Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in luge.

