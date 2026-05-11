PWHL postpones Montreal, Minnesota Game 5 due to illness

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Game 5 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal between the Montréal Victoire and the Minnesota Frost has been postponed for what the league calls “player safety concerns related to illness.”

The league made the announcement hours before the opening faceoff on Monday and said a rescheduled date will be announced soon.

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In a release, the league did not detail the nature of the illnesses that caused the postponement, but said a medical assessment determined that the symptoms are not consistent with hantavirus.

The PWHL said an update will be provided within a day.

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2. The Victoire are looking for their first playoff series win, while the Frost won the Walter Cup in each of the league’s first two seasons.

The winner of the series faces the Ottawa Charge in the final. The Frost beat the Charge in four games in last year’s championship series.