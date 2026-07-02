Toronto Raptors extend head coach Rajakovic

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Darko Rajakovic, the team announced Thursday.
Rajakovic led the Raptors to a 46-36 record this past season, improving the club by 16 wins and earning the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
He has a 101-145 record over three seasons with Toronto.
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Rajakovic finished 10th in NBA Coach of the Year voting and became the first European head coach to guide an NBA team through a full season and into the playoffs.
Terms of the extension were not disclosed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.
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