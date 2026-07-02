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Sports

Toronto Raptors extend head coach Rajakovic

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2026 11:16 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Darko Rajakovic, the team announced Thursday.

Rajakovic led the Raptors to a 46-36 record this past season, improving the club by 16 wins and earning the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

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Toronto pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

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He has a 101-145 record over three seasons with Toronto.

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Rajakovic finished 10th in NBA Coach of the Year voting and became the first European head coach to guide an NBA team through a full season and into the playoffs.

Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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