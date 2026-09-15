Ungerer, Beverette, Hatcher named top players

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TORONTO – Toronto Argonauts receiver David Ungerer III, Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette and B.C. Lions receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. have been named the CFL’s top players for Week 15.

Ungerer recorded seven receptions for a career-high 175 yards in Toronto’s 26-23 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

He had a 34-yard touchdown catch and an 85-yard reception in the victory.

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Beverette posted seven defensive tackles and two sacks, totalling 23 lost yards in Montreal’s 48-29 loss to B.C. on Saturday.

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He also had a second-quarter forced fumble that was recovered by Mustafa Johnson and returned 23 yards for a touchdown.

Hatcher caught nine passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Alouettes, marking his second 100-yard game of the season and 16th of his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2026.