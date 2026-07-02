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Sports

Leafs sign forward Duhaime to three-year deal

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2026 10:08 am
1 min read
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The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Brandon Duhaime to a three-year contract Thursday, the second day of NHL free agency.

The 29-year-old spent last season with the Washington Capitals, recording four goals and five assists in 82 games. He has played 375 career NHL games with Minnesota, Colorado and Washington.

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Financial terms were not disclosed.

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Toronto was one of the busiest teams on the opening day of free agency, highlighted by the signing of veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Leafs also added forwards Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger and Zack MacEwen.

NHL free agency continues today with several notable veterans, including Patrick Kane and Claude Giroux, still unsigned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

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