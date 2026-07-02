Toronto cancels World Cup broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square due to extreme heat

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With temperatures expected to reach 37 C, the City of Toronto says its FIFA men’s World Cup broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square on Thursday has been cancelled.

The move comes as Environment Canada has issued an orange heat warning for the city, with the high temperatures expected to continue into Friday.

The hottest conditions are expected to occur Thursday, with maximum temperatures between 34 and 37 C. It also cautions that even minimum temperatures will provide little relief, with the thermometer expected to read 21 to 25 C.

“Due to Thursday’s extreme heat forecast and the resources required to safely manage large crowds at fan marches, Toronto Stadium and FIFA Fan Festival Toronto, all FIFA World Cup 2026 match broadcasts at Nathan Phillips Square have been cancelled for Thursday, July 2,” the city says in a release.

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One of the games being broadcast would have drawn fans to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face off against Luka Modrić and Croatia in the final World Cup game to be played in Toronto.

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While the broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square has been cancelled, the city is still advising people to visit Destination Toronto’s website, which has details of where else the game can be watched.

People are being urged to take precautions if they make the trek out Thursday as the hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality, Environment Canada said.

There is also the possibility of heat exhaustion. The agency says people should keep an eye out for signs including headache, dizziness, dark urine, thirst and intense fatigue. People should stop their activities and drink plenty of water.

Heat stroke is a further concern. It can show up as hot red skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and a change in consciousness. People should seek medical attention immediately and move to a cool area while waiting for emergency services. Environment Canada urges people to also remove extra clothing and apply cold water or ice packs to the body.