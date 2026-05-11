Halifax Thunderbirds looking to bring home first-ever championship win

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Thunderbirds are heading to the National Lacrosse League (NLL) finals for the very first time and fans are buzzing with hope that the team will bring home its first-ever championship.

Superfan, Isaac Crossman, says he’s been on cloud nine since the Thunderbirds’ big win Sunday.

“I am extremely pumped, very excited,” Crossman said.

“Words can’t explain. I mean, I’m choked up right now thinking about how amazing this is.”

The team booked a ticket to the finals on the weekend for the first time in franchise history, beating the Georgia Swarm 15 to 11 in a best two-of-three final series.

Forward Clarke Petterson was the star of the show on Sunday, tallying a game-high nine points.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve made it the furthest we’ve ever had and we’re looking to go all the way and win a championship this year,” he said.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 28-year-old has been with the Thunderbirds since 2020 and says bringing a trophy to Halifax is the goal. He’s hoping to reward a dedicated fanbase for keeping the faith throughout the years.

“We believe that we’re going to win every game that we play and we know the fans do as well. It’s just so important that we keep the faith and keep the momentum rolling,” he said.

The last time a Halifax sports franchise won a major trophy was when the Halifax Mooseheads lifted the Memorial Cup in 2013.

So, understandably, downtown restaurant owners are welcoming the excitement and hoping for a big win too.

“You can really tell the city gets alive with it. We already know the game is going to be on the 17th and we’re already planning for it,” said Niall McGuinness, the general manager of Durty Nelly’s pub.

“It’s great to see it, you know, getting people downtown, getting involved in the sports that are going on over at the Scotiabank Centre. And you can really see it in the air. Everyone’s got jerseys on. Everyone’s excited for the games.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Thunderbirds’ final stop on their quest to hoist the NLL cup begins Friday in Toronto when they face off against the Toronto Rock.

The series returns to Halifax on Sunday, and Crossman said he hopes they draw big fan support.

“Do everything you can,” he said. “Come support the team. Let’s go!”