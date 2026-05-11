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Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp receiver battle brewing

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 7:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Roughrider training camp receiver battle brewing'
Roughrider training camp receiver battle brewing
WATCH: While the Riders may have brought back most of their Grey Cup-winning offence, the receiver room is looking quite different, making the pass catching battle one of the biggest at training camp.
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Training camp is well underway for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and while it isn’t a full go with pads on yet, there are plenty of interesting storylines we’re tracking when it comes to roster battles.

While the Riders may have brought back most of their Grey Cup-winning offence, the receiver room is looking quite different, making the pass-catching battle one of the biggest at training camp.

Veteran receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker has taken on some leadership when it comes to the new Riders.

“It’s on us vets to make sure the young guys are caught up so were there giving them all the tidbits, the nuances to make their game better and we can always learn from their game, too,” Schaffer-Baker said. “It’s been a blessing.”

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With Ajou Ajou out of the picture, there’s a real opportunity for young Canadian talent to step up and Dhel Duncan-Busby looks like one of the front runners. It’s a feat that he’s been working towards for a while.

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“It means a lot, you know, because at the start of last year I was in the same situation a bit,” Duncan-Busby said. “I started out and once he got back I kind of got moved out a bit more and turned into a special teams role so to kind of solidify a starting spot would mean the world.”

As for the rookies, former USask Huskies star Daniel Wiebe is one to keep an eye on, catching the attention of quarterback Trevor Harris and head coach Corey Mace.

“Coming in here he’s just much more confident, you know, the ball’s found him throughout rookie camp and it’s found him today, so he just has to keep maintaining. You know us, we switch up rotations but I was pleased with his practice.”

And while the roster spots are up for grabs, the core of this receiving group still looks strong with KeeSean Johnson, Sam Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker back.

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