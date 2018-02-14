Canada’s Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford win figure-skating bronze at 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford captured bronze in figure skating on Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The pair won the medal with a combined score of 230.15. Germany’s Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko captured gold with a final combined score of 235.90, while China’s Cong Han and Wenjing Sui took home the silver with a score of 235.47.

Duhamel and Radford, who are competing in their final season, scored 153.33 in the free-skating portion of Thursday’s event, performing to Adele’s Hometown Glory.

The two-time world champions were third heading into Thursday after the short program on Wednesday.

It was an emotional final for the pair as Duhamel appeared to be overcome with emotion, dropping to a knee following their routine.

It’s Duhamel and Radford‘s second trip to the podium at the 2018 Winter Games after helping fellow skaters win gold in the team event earlier this week.

–with files from The Canadian Press