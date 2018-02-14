Canada
February 14, 2018 11:31 pm
Updated: February 15, 2018 12:13 am

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford win figure-skating bronze at 2018 Winter Olympics

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pairs figure skating free program at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson
Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford captured bronze in figure skating on Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The pair won the medal with a combined score of 230.15. Germany’s Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko captured gold with a final combined score of 235.90, while China’s Cong Han and Wenjing Sui took home the silver with a score of 235.47.

Duhamel and Radford, who are competing in their final season, scored 153.33 in the free-skating portion of Thursday’s event, performing to Adele’s Hometown Glory.

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford perform in the pairs free-skate final at the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

The two-time world champions were third heading into Thursday after the short program on Wednesday.

It was an emotional final for the pair as Duhamel appeared to be overcome with emotion, dropping to a knee following their routine.

READ MORE: Eric Radford proud to be the first openly gay Winter Olympic gold medallist

It’s Duhamel and Radford‘s second trip to the podium at the 2018 Winter Games after helping fellow skaters win gold in the team event earlier this week.

–with files from The Canadian Press

