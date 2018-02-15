Sports
February 15, 2018 9:42 am

Canada loses 7-6 to Sweden in women’s Olympic curling

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers the stone in a game against Sweden.

REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Canadian women’s curling team has lost 7-6 to Sweden in round-robin play at the Winter Olympics.

The team, with skip Rachel Homan, was behind from the first end when Sweden scored two points.

But a shot from Sweden in the third left a big chance for Canada to roll another rock in the house, and Homan put it behind the Swedish guard and tied up the game 2-2.

Sweden pulled ahead again in the fourth, with a single point and the teams traded points back and forth for the rest of the game.

The game was tied at 6-6 in the tenth and went into an extra end. The Swedes, with the hammer, drew to the button with their final stone for a point in the extra end.

Canada also lost its first game of the tournament, going down 8-6 against South Korea. They now have two losses and no wins.

Canada is the defending Olympic champion. Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg skipped the Canadian team to a gold medal against Sweden at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

The 28-year-old Homan, from Ottawa, is a three-time national champion and the reigning world champion.

–With files from the Canadian Press

