How to follow, cheer on World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres

On Friday, 40 brave players take to the ice again for 10 days straight to support the fight against cancer.

The World’s Longest Hockey Game (WLHG) takes place at Saiker’s Acres on an outdoor NHL-sized rink, east of Edmonton. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The game raises funds for the Alberta Cancer Foundation to support Terry Fox Research Institute’s PROFYLE, that focuses on gene sequencing and pediatric cancer. Since 2003, the event has raised more than $3.4 million for the cause.

IN PHOTOS: World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres

This year, Brent Saik, 40 brave players and 800 volunteers will be going for their sixth Guinness World Record, having broken the record in each of their five previous games.

On Thursday, an urgent plea for additional referees and linesmen was put out after Guinness officials told the WLHG it needed double the number of officials than it thought.

READ MORE: World’s Longest Hockey Game in urgent need of more referees

The game runs from Feb. 9 to Feb. 19. Players sleep in four-hour shifts as they aim to complete 250 hours of non-stop hockey.

WATCH: Aerial drone video shot by Jordan Miller of the World’s Longest Hockey Game rink east of Edmonton as the sun sets on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

In 2003, the game lasted 82 hours. In 2018, the time to beat is 250 hours.

This year’s event is expected to see 25,000 guests, 500 cups of coffee (per day!), 100 broken sticks and some fairly substantial player injuries.

READ MORE: Edmonton-area hockey players prepare to reclaim title for world’s longest game

For the start of the 2008 game, temperatures hovered around the -35 C mark. This year, the high for Friday is forecast to be about -11 C with slightly warmer conditions (-5 C) on Saturday.

To donate to the team or to a specific player (like Global’s own Kevin Karius!) click here.

The game is held in Sherwood Park, just off Wye Road. Here are directions in case you’d like to go cheer on the players in person.