World’s Longest Hockey Game in urgent need of more referees

Organizers of the World’s Longest Hockey Game put out an emergency call Thursday for more officials, after learning of a last-minute requirement from Guinness World Records.
The charity game is scheduled to start on Friday. It lasts 10 days and is played on an outdoor NHL-sized rink east of Edmonton.
It raises funds for the Alberta Cancer Foundation to support
Terry Fox Research Institute’s PROFYLE. Since 2003, the event has raised more than $3.4 million.
This year, founder Brent Saik, 40 brave players and 800 volunteers will go for their sixth Guinness World Record, having broken it in each of their five previous games.
However, on Thursday, one of the team members put out a public plea for help on Twitter.
Dustin Nielson said Guinness officials advised them they need two refs and two linesmen at all times — twice as many officials as they had planned. Nielson said no referee experience is needed, but volunteers must be over the age of 18. Shifts are two hours long.
He asked Edmonton to come together and help out the cause, directing people to email wlhgrefs@outlook.com.
To donate to the team or to a
specific player (like Global’s own Kevin Karius!) click here.
