February 8, 2018 3:53 pm

World’s Longest Hockey Game in urgent need of more referees

By Web Producer  Global News

The first day of the World's Longest Hockey Game at Saiker's Acres Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.

Margeaux Morin, Global News
Organizers of the World’s Longest Hockey Game put out an emergency call Thursday for more officials, after learning of a last-minute requirement from Guinness World Records.

The charity game is scheduled to start on Friday. It lasts 10 days and is played on an outdoor NHL-sized rink east of Edmonton.

It raises funds for the Alberta Cancer Foundation to support Terry Fox Research Institute’s PROFYLE. Since 2003, the event has raised more than $3.4 million.

IN PHOTOS: World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres 

This year, founder Brent Saik, 40 brave players and 800 volunteers will go for their sixth Guinness World Record, having broken it in each of their five previous games.

However, on Thursday, one of the team members put out a public plea for help on Twitter.

Dustin Nielson said Guinness officials advised them they need two refs and two linesmen at all times — twice as many officials as they had planned. Nielson said no referee experience is needed, but volunteers must be over the age of 18. Shifts are two hours long.

He asked Edmonton to come together and help out the cause, directing people to email wlhgrefs@outlook.com.

To donate to the team or to a specific player (like Global’s own Kevin Karius!) click here.

longest-game11

Aerial photograph of the World’s Longest Hockey Game from UAV North.

Courtesy: UAV North
WLHG(4)-Feb-16-2015

The final push at the World’s Longest Hockey Game, Monday, Feb. 16, 2015.

Lisa Wolansky, Global News
WLHG(3)-Feb-16-2015

Players at the World’s Longest Hockey Game celebrate after unofficially breaking the record with 246 hours of consecutive hockey, Monday, Feb. 16, 2015.

Lisa Wolansky, Global News
hackett

Colin Hackett on the ice at the World’s Longest Hockey Game on Feb. 12, 2015

Kevin Karius, Global News
WLHG(2)-Feb-16-2015

Players at the World’s Longest Hockey Game celebrate after unofficially breaking the record with 246 hours of consecutive hockey, Monday, Feb. 16, 2015.

Lisa Wolansky, Global News
WLHG-Feb-16-2015

The final day of the World’s Longest Hockey Game, Monday, Feb. 16, 2015.

Michel Boyer, Global News
WLHG-Feb-16-2015

Forty players and dozens of volunteers have nearly completed their 10 day journey at the World’s Longest Hockey Game, Monday, Feb. 16, 2015.

Michel Boyer, Global News
longest-game26

Day 6 of the World’s Longest Hockey Game Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015.

Global News
longest-game25

Day 3 at the World’s Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Tim Spelliscy, Global News
longest-game21

Gord Steinke and his wife, Deb, visit Kevin Karius on day 3 of the World’s Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Global News
longest-game20

Day 3 at the World’s Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Global News
longest-game12

The World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres east of Edmonton.

Global News
longest-game13

The World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres east of Edmonton.

Global News
longest-game14

The World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres east of Edmonton.

Global News
longest-game15

Day 3 at the World’s Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Lisa Wolansky, Global News
longest-game16

Day 3 at the World’s Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Lisa Wolansky, Global News
longest-game17

Day 3 at the World’s Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Lisa Wolansky, Global News
longest-game18

Day 3 at the World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Courtesy: Mandy Kostiuk
longest-game19

Day 3 at the World’s Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015.

Kevin Karius, Global News
steel

Those playing in the World’s Longest Hockey Game are wearing patches dedicated to Patrick Steel on their jerseys.

Kevin Karius, Global News
longest-game10

Day 1 of the World’s Longest Hockey Game.

Geoff Stickle, Global News
longest-game9

The first day of the World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.

Margeaux Morin, Global News
longest-game8

The first day of the World’s Longest Hockey Game at Saiker’s Acres Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.

Margeaux Morin, Global News

