Hand and seat warmers included in 2018 Winter Olympic opening ceremony gift bag

Everyone attending Friday’s 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea will receive a bag filled with items to keep warm.

The bag will include a number of small heat packs for hands and feet, and a seat cushion where they can be zipped inside.

Organizers say the temperature for the outdoor event will range between -2 and -5C, but with the wind, it could feel more like -10.

The bag also includes a blanket and a toque, along with a miniature replica of the Olympic torch and a small drum.

Everyone will also be given a white poncho, so that colours and images can be projected on the crowd during the ceremony.

It’s unclear what organizers have in mind for the show, but one highlight will be athletes from South and North Korea marching under a unified flag.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un is sending his sister to represent his country.

She is the first member of his immediate family to cross the border into South Korea.

