Hand and seat warmers included in 2018 Winter Olympic opening ceremony gift bag
Everyone attending Friday’s 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea will receive a bag filled with items to keep warm.
The bag will include a number of small heat packs for hands and feet, and a seat cushion where they can be zipped inside.
READ MORE: Canada Olympic House unveiled at PyeongChang Winter Games
Organizers say the temperature for the outdoor event will range between -2 and -5C, but with the wind, it could feel more like -10.
The bag also includes a blanket and a toque, along with a miniature replica of the Olympic torch and a small drum.
Everyone will also be given a white poncho, so that colours and images can be projected on the crowd during the ceremony.
WATCH: Kim Jong-un’s sister in the spotlight at Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: A look at Canada’s largest-ever Winter Games delegation
It’s unclear what organizers have in mind for the show, but one highlight will be athletes from South and North Korea marching under a unified flag.
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un is sending his sister to represent his country.
She is the first member of his immediate family to cross the border into South Korea.
WATCH: Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.