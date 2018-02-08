Winter Olympics 2018
February 8, 2018 6:36 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 8:04 am

Hand and seat warmers included in 2018 Winter Olympic opening ceremony gift bag

By Global National Alberta Correspondent  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Reid Feist shows off all the goods included in a gift bag that will be handed out to spectators attending the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang

A A

Everyone attending Friday’s 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea will receive a bag filled with items to keep warm.

The bag will include a number of small heat packs for hands and feet, and a seat cushion where they can be zipped inside.

READ MORE: Canada Olympic House unveiled at PyeongChang Winter Games

Organizers say the temperature for the outdoor event will range between -2 and -5C, but with the wind, it could feel more like -10.

The bag also includes a blanket and a toque, along with a miniature replica of the Olympic torch and a small drum.

Everyone will also be given a white poncho, so that colours and images can be projected on the crowd during the ceremony.

WATCH: Kim Jong-un’s sister in the spotlight at Pyeongchang


Story continues below

Pyeongchang 2018: A look at Canada’s largest-ever Winter Games delegation

It’s unclear what organizers have in mind for the show, but one highlight will be athletes from South and North Korea marching under a unified flag.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un is sending his sister to represent his country.

She is the first member of his immediate family to cross the border into South Korea.

WATCH: Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Winter Olympics
Olympic Games
Olympic Opening Ceremony
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics
PyeongChang Opening Ceremony
South Korea Winter Olympics
Winter Olympic games
Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony gift bag
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News