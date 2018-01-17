North, South Korea to march together under unified flag for 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

North and South Korea will march together under a unified Korean flag for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next month.

South Korea announced Wednesday the two rivals will appear side-by-side at the Feb. 9 opening ceremony and will also field a unified women’s hockey team for the competition.

Earlier this month, North Korea committed to sending a delegation to the 2018 Winter Games. The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks as North Korea agreed to attend the PyeongChang Games, hold talks on reducing tension along their border and to reopen a military hotline.

Athletes of the Koreas marched together under a “unification flag” depicting their peninsula during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It was the Koreas’ first such parade since their 1945 division. The North captured a silver and three bronze medals at the Games.

The Koreas continued the tradition of marching under the “unification flag” for both 2004 Athens Summer Games and the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics.