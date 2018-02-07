Canada Olympic House unveiled at PyeongChang Winter Games

It’s Canada’s home away from home, and for the first time, Canada Olympic House will be open to the public.

The 12,000-square-foot facility was unveiled Wednesday night in Gangneung with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette cutting the ribbon.

“This is indeed the dawn of another two weeks that we will all live together, some of you will live the entire Olympics right here,” Payette told the crowd.

The noticeably red building is expected to host 10,000 guests over the course of the games. It opens to the public Saturday, with tickets being sold for fans to attend and cheer on Canadian athletes.

Colin Freeman from the Canadian Olympic Committee said at previous games it was only athletes, guests and sponsors who could get into the facility.

“So what we really want to focus on is an inviting, welcoming environment where everyone can come in, really to celebrate Team Canada, whether you’re Canadian or not,” Freeman told Global News.

Canadian staples will be on the drink and food menus, from Molson Canadian beer to poutine.

There’s also a patio which is outfitted with heaters and umbrellas.