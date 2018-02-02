Canada
February 2, 2018 1:39 pm

Pyeongchang 2018: A look at Canada’s largest-ever Winter Games delegation

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hayley Wickenheiser leads the Canadian team into the stadium during opening ceremonies at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, on February 7, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada will send 225 athletes and 87 coaches to the Pyeongchang Olympics, its largest-ever delegation for a Winter Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women.

The oldest competitor is Calgary curler Cheryl Bernard, who is 51. Calgary-based bobsledder Lascelles Brown, 43, is the oldest male athlete.

Snowboarding has the two youngest athletes in 16-year-olds Eliot Grondin of Ste-Marie, Que., and Elizabeth Hosking of Longueuil, Que. Snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson, 42, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., is making his sixth Winter Games appearance, a Canadian record.

There are five sets of siblings, including Chloe and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, both medallists in freestyle skiing four years ago in Sochi, Russia. Their older sister Maxime did not make the team this year.

Ontario has the largest contingent of athletes with 68, followed by Alberta (54) and Quebec (50).

Canada is in a position to win a record number of medals in Pyeongchang, topping the previous mark of 26 in Vancouver in 2010. Canadians brought home 25 medals in 2014.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

