Calgary police officer prepares to compete in 2018 Winter Olympics

A Calgary police officer will soon be making the trip to South Korea to represent Italy in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics.

Constable Joe Cecchini, a dual Italian-Canadian citizen, will compete as a member of the Italian National Skeleton team.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says it believes this is the first time a serving member of the service will compete in the Olympics.

“Not only am I blessed to represent Italy, Canada and the Calgary Police Service, but I am in a position that allows me to give back,” Cecchini said in a Friday news release. “Skeleton and athletics are platforms that have allowed me to coach youth and speak to others about goal setting, motivation and hopefully impact and inspire the lives of others.”

Cecchini was born in British Columbia but moved to Calgary in 2007 to pursue opportunities in skeleton and a career with the CPS.

While working as a full-time member of the police service, Cecchini raced internationally with the Canadian team for three seasons before joining the Italian team in 2013. Since then, he has become a two-time national champion, racing on the World Cup circuit full time and also participating in three world championships.

“We are very proud of Joe,” District 1 Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace said. “Many of our officers are talented people who bring a vast degree of life experience. They aren’t just officers. They are athletes, musicians, professionals and are so much more than the uniform they put on.”

Cecchini works his last shift with the CPS on Friday before travelling to Pyeongchang.