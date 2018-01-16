2018 Winter Olympics: Canada’s PyeongChang 2018 flag bearer unveiled Tuesday

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Tuesday the Team Canada athlete who will be the flag bearer for the opening ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 games next month.

Trudeau, alongside members of the COC, will unveil Canada’s flag bearer around 11:30 a.m. ET on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The opening ceremony is set for Feb. 9 at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

READ MORE: Big air, fast games and crowded tracks — the new Winter Olympics events explained

The former captain of the women’s national hockey team, Hayley Wickenheiser, led Team Canada into the Fisht Olympic Stadium for the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia. Speed skater Clara Hughes carried the flag on home soil for the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, while hockey player Danielle Goyette carried the flag in 2006 at the Turin Games in Italy.

An international data analytics company predicted Canada will win a whopping 33 medals at the Games next month.

In a virtual medal table released Wednesday, Gracenote projects the Canadian team will rank third in total medals behind Germany (40) and Norway (37) and ahead of the United States (29).

READ MORE: Team Canada predicted to win record 33 medals at 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics close Feb. 25.

–with a file from the Canadian Press