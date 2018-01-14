Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir come out on top during final national appearance

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their eighth Canadian figure skating title on Saturday, in their final appearance in the event.

Virtue and Moir brought the crowd to its feet with their sensual skate to music from Moulin Rouge, scoring 209.82 for the victory.

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., came back from a two-year hiatus with the goal of winning gold in Pyeongchang. They’ll retire after the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto scored 192.08 for silver.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., fourth after Poje fell in Friday’s short dance, climbed up to third with 191.09, grabbing the third Olympic berth.

Gabrielle Daleman won the women’s singles title on her 20th birthday.

Daleman, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had the crowd roaring with her skate to Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, landing seven triple jumps despite battling pneumonia.

Kaetlyn Osmond, who won silver at last year’s world championships, fell twice to finish with 218.73.