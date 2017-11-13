Virtue and Moir win ice dance event at NHK Trophy, qualify for Grand Prix Final in Japan

Another big win for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir on the weekend, as the pair won the ice dance event at the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan.

The victory helps them secure a spot in the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan, which runs Dec. 7-10.

With four of the six Grand Prix events in the books, the Canadian pair now has had two gold-medal finishes to go along with a bronze and silver.

There are still two more events on the circuit before December’s final, with stops in France and Lake Placid, N.Y., later this month.

Moir and Virtue are preparing for their third Olympic games in February. In 2010, they won gold on home ice in Vancouver, and took home bronze during the 2014 games in Russia.

The pair went undefeated during the 2016-17 season, en route to winning their third world championship. They posted a world record overall score in winning their seventh Skate Canada International title in Regina last month.