12 players cut from Jets’ training camp roster

Send this page to someone via email

As the NHL pre-season continues, the Winnipeg Jets have made some more cuts to their training camp roster.

The team announced Tuesday that forwards Chaz Lucius, Henri Nikkanen and Danny Zhilkin have all been assigned to the Jets’ AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Five players — Kevin He, Jacob Julien, Connor Levis, Markus Loponen and Kieron Walton — were released to their junior clubs. Dylan Anhorn, Dawson Barteaux, Ashton Sautner and Ben King were all released from their professional tryouts with the Jets.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Jets next see pre-season action Wednesday when the Edmonton Oilers come to Canada Life Centre.