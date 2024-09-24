Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

12 players cut from Jets’ training camp roster

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the NHL pre-season continues, the Winnipeg Jets have made some more cuts to their training camp roster.

The team announced Tuesday that forwards Chaz Lucius, Henri Nikkanen and Danny Zhilkin have all been assigned to the Jets’ AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Five players — Kevin He, Jacob Julien, Connor Levis, Markus Loponen and Kieron Walton — were released to their junior clubs. Dylan Anhorn, Dawson Barteaux, Ashton Sautner and Ben King were all released from their professional tryouts with the Jets.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Jets next see pre-season action Wednesday when the Edmonton Oilers come to Canada Life Centre.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets training camp Day 1'
Winnipeg Jets training camp Day 1
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices