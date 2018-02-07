Quincy Jones interview: Record producer says he knows who killed JFK, plus other out-there claims

NOTE: This article contains language some readers may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

Iconic record producer Quincy Jones, in an interview with Vulture published Wednesday, made some pretty out-there claims involving assassinated U.S. president John F. Kennedy and current presidential daughter Ivanka Trump.

The interview, titled Quincy Jones: In Conversation, is a candid sit-down chat with the 84-year-old in his posh Bel Air home.

“All I’ve ever done is tell the truth,” declared Jones at the start of the interview. “I’ve got nothing to be scared of, man.”

“The experiences I’ve had!” he continued. “You almost can’t believe it.”

And truly, some of his declarations seem unbelievable. Here are the most noteworthy.

He knows who killed JFK.

“We shouldn’t talk about this publicly,” said Jones, after expounding on the theory that alleged Chicago mafia member Sam Giancana shot and killed Kennedy in 1963. (This is not a new idea among Kennedy conspiracy theorists.)

“The connection was there between [Frank] Sinatra and the Mafia and Kennedy,” he said. “Joe Kennedy — he was a bad man — he came to Frank to have him talk to Giancana about getting votes.”

Apparently, through his connections, Giancana managed to get Kennedy enough votes to win the state of Illinois in 1960, paving the way for his eventual presidency — or so goes the theory.

He once went on a date with Ivanka Trump.

“[We went on the date] 12 years ago,” he claimed. “Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf***er.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

He didn’t mince words about his feelings (or lack thereof) for her father, President Trump, who he called a “crazy motherf***er.

“Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

Later in the interview, he went off on Trump again.

“A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople — more than Trump does,” he said. “He doesn’t know s**t. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn’t have as many people against him as he does. He’s a f***ing idiot.”

Michael Jackson stole music from other artists.

You read that right: one of the world’s most celebrated musicians, Michael Jackson, ripped off other artists… at least, according to Jones. The strangest part about this accusation is that Jones himself was a producer on many of Jackson’s albums, including monster hits Bad, Thriller and Off the Wall.

Jones said Jackson “stole a lot of songs” and underwent plastic surgery because his father, Joe Jackson, “told him he was ugly, but [he tried to] justify it and say it was because of some disease he had.”

He doesn’t see Oprah Winfrey ever being U.S. president.

Despite all the hullaballoo that arose after this year’s Golden Globes ceremony about Oprah Winfrey running for president, fellow African-American Jones doesn’t see it happening.

“If you haven’t been governor of a state of the CEO of a company or a military general, you don’t know how to lead people,” he said.

Winfrey thanked Jones in her Globes acceptance speech — she was the first African-American woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award — and he said in January that it was an “honour to support and stand by [her] from the beginning.”

Modern music lacks innovation.

Coming from one of the biggest record and music producers of all time, this claim probably holds the most weight. In any event, Jones thinks the modern musical landscape is hum-drum, and completely devoid of originality.

“It’s just loops, beats, rhymes and hooks. What is there for me to learn from that?” he said. “There ain’t no f***ing songs. The song is the power, the singer is the messenger. The greatest singer in the world cannot save a bad song. I learned that 50 years ago, and it’s the single greatest lesson I ever learned as a producer. If you don’t have a great song, it doesn’t matter what else you put around it.”

Jones did, however, name a few artists he’s impressed with.

“Bruno Mars. Chance the Rapper. Kendrick Lamar. I like where Kendrick’s mind is. He’s grounded. Chance, too,” he said. And the Ed Sheeran record is great. Sam Smith — he’s so open about being gay. I love it. Mark Ronson is someone who knows how to produce.”

Marlon Brando slept with James Baldwin and Marvin Gaye.

Legendary movie actor Marlon Brando was something of a Lothario, according to Hollywood legend. Jones claims that Brando slept with many famous men in the business. (Brando famously admitted in his 1976 biography that he had “homosexual experiences” in the past, so that part isn’t news.)

“Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us,” he said. “He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met. He’d f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye… Come on, man. He did not give a f***!”

To read the interview in all its jaw-dropping entirety, head on over to Vulture.