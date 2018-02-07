Logan Paul stirs controversy again by Tasering dead rats in new video

NOTE: The above video contains content and language some readers might find graphic. Please watch at your own discretion

After “going dark” for one month from social media, Logan Paul is back to his old antics on YouTube.

His latest video, titled THE PAULS RESPOND TO THE CSI FIGHT, features Paul ranting about dead koi fish in his backyard pond — and trying to resuscitate one with CPR; he then moves on to two dead rats found on his Los Angeles mansion’s patio and proceeds to Taser the creatures. (It turns out Paul’s assistant and his dog had each left one rat body there.)

After shooting one of the rat corpses with the Taser, Paul then lifts it up using the Taser’s conductive wire and plops it into a cardboard box.

“No rat comes into my house without getting Tased!” Paul exclaims with glee.

His assistant screams, “Why?”

In the next scene of the video, Paul fires the Taser at the rat corpses again, seconds after they were thrown into a garbage bin. The YouTube star, 22, can hardly contain his joy at using the Taser.

“Why? It’s already dead! Why?” his assistant yells.

YouTube viewers and people around the world — still reeling from his much-derided suicide forest video — were not impressed with the content.

I'd love to say Logan Paul has changed and learnt to respect dead things since coming back on YouTube. But now he's just tasering them instead 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KneIyDYxVO — Elliot Hackney (LMcK) (@ElliotHackney) February 6, 2018

The more I find out about Logan Paul the more I realise mentally he seems kinda like a child, no self awareness or empathy. No wonder he appeals to children so much. It’s not a hate comment, just an honest observation. — Deligracy (@Deligracy) February 7, 2018

Logan Paul’s literally been off youtube 3 weeks and he’s acting as if he’s been off for a year… calling himself a “legend” and boasting how he’s still got 1 million followers, he clearly wasn’t very sorry… — Millie Randall (@MillieRandall16) February 7, 2018

Always treats Everything as a joke, even suicide. I wanna see how he jokes about being jobless and without money soon enough. — Lydia Robertson (@WolfQueenLydia) February 7, 2018

Even still, despite it all, his fans, known as the “Logang,” stood behind him. One fan even started up a Change.org petition to “save” Paul’s YouTube channel. (The majority of Twitter responses by the Logang featured swearing and vulgar language, so none of them are posted here.)

During Paul’s “break” from social media, he said he spent the time trying to address his ignorance about the issue of suicide.

Paul initially posted an apology to Twitter, and then followed up with a more contrite, heartfelt message (though many said that seemed phoney, too).

“There’s a lot of things I should have done differently but I didn’t,” he said tearfully. “And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry … for my fans who are defending my actions, please don’t. I don’t deserve to be defended. My goal with my content is always to entertain; to push the boundaries, to be all-inclusive. In the world live in, I share almost everything I do. The intent is never to be heartless, cruel, or malicious.”

Paul and his younger brother, Jake, 20, are YouTube and social-media sensations. Jake has approximately 12.8 million subscribers on YouTube, while Paul has over 16 million.