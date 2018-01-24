Logan Paul returns to YouTube with a video on suicide prevention following controversy

After taking a break from social media, Logan Paul is now addressing the backlash to the controversial video he published to YouTube showing a corpse in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

Paul uploaded the controversial video to his YouTube page, but then took it down amid serious backlash from around the world and posted two apologies in the days that followed.

Paul posted a new vlog to his YouTube channel on Jan. 24, titled “Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow.”

Paul says he has spent the last three weeks trying to address his ignorance about the issue of suicide and wants to share what he has learned in hopes of making a difference.

“I know I’ve made mistakes,” says Paul in his newest vlog. “I know I’ve let people down.”

Paul’s latest video opens with a first-person account of a suicide attempt from Kevin Hines, a man who jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Paul interviews Alo House Recovery Center’s Bob Forrest. He admits to Forrest that he had never known someone who had died of suicide, which is the second leading cause of death in his own home state of Ohio.

“Part of the problem…was just my ignorance on the subject,” Paul tells Forrest.

“I’m here to have a hard conversation, so those who are suffering can have easier ones,” Paul says.

The vlog also features a conversation between Paul and Dr. John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“We have to change the conversation publicly from just focusing on suicide and how something bad is happening, and say ‘What do we do about it?’” says Draper.

Paul then goes on to list the five steps to help prevent suicide: ask, listen, be there, help connect and check in.

“It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate both myself and others on suicide,” says Paul in his video. “I’m humbled and thankful to say this is just the beginning.”

Various suicide prevention groups said Paul was making light of the seriousness of the situation by posting footage of the corpse in Japan’s “suicide forest” and paid tremendous disrespect to the man who died.

Now, Paul says he plans to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations.

On Jan. 22, Jake Paul, Logan Paul’s brother, posted a video defending his brother’s decision to publish footage to YouTube showing a corpse in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

In a video titled YouTube, Let’s Talk About Brother Logan Paul, Jake, 21, tries to explain what happened and why his brother, 22, chose to post the video in the first place.

“I think what Logan did was very, very, very, very wrong, and he made a huge mistake,” he said. “And not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it. I think that in no way, shape, or form is suicide a joke or should be made fun of. He did not mean to offend or hurt anybody or create such a big frustration. And he is honestly, truly, truly sorry.”

The video ends with Jake insisting that Logan will “bounce back,” especially if his fans keep supporting him along the way.

On Jan. 8, Paul’s father, Greg Paul, released a video on Instagram confirming Logan would be returning to YouTube “soon” and posted a message supporting his son.

“We all screw up. It’s a part of life. Do I agree with everything my boys do. NO!,” the message read. “Do I agree with some of the things my friends do? NO! Do they disagree with some things I do? YES! Face it folks……. we all fuck up at one time or another. That’s life!! What we do with those mistakes, bad judgement or whatever term you give it , is what matters. I love my boys and I am sooo proud of them.”

Paul initially posted an apology to Twitter, and then followed up with a more contrite, heartfelt message (though many said that seemed phony, too).

“There’s a lot of things I should have done differently but I didn’t,” he said tearfully. “And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry … for my fans who are defending my actions, please don’t. I don’t deserve to be defended. My goal with my content is always to entertain; to push the boundaries, to be all-inclusive. In the world live in, I share almost everything I do. The intent is never to be heartless, cruel, or malicious.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service (CSPS), available 24/7, at 1-833-456-4566. For more information on suicide and to find help nearest you, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz