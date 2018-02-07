Will Smith recreates son Jaden Smith’s ‘Icon’ music video

Will Smith has recreated his son Jaden Smith’s music video for Icon to celebrate his SYRE album reaching 100 million streams on Spotify.

Jaden released SYRE in November and released the music video for Icon the same month.

After he reached 100 million streams, Will posted a short video of himself wearing grills and recreating shots from the Icon visual on his Instagram page.

“Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden!” Will Smith wrote on Instagram. “It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

“J Diddy! I’m proud of you, baby. One hundred million streams!” Will says at the end of his Instagram video. “Congratulations, man. A hundred million. Congrats! I love you.”

WATCH BELOW: Jaden Smith’s Icon music video

Many people took to Twitter to point out the similarities between the two.

Will Smith as Jaden Smith 🤣🤣moonwalk and everything pic.twitter.com/scl8N9KifX — Georgette Cline (@GeorgetteC) February 7, 2018

Will Smith pretending to be Jaden singing Icon is straight gold. — He Hate Me (@K_Phelpsxo) February 7, 2018

this is how will smith congratulated jaden for getting 100 million streams on ICON… what did we do to deserve him pic.twitter.com/K5Hcl7G3bg — kiana (@virtualhoney) February 7, 2018

All parents thinking of joining social media just take notes from Will Smith. — Commissioner Gordon (@GordonBLK) February 7, 2018

Breh. Will just went at Jaden. This is it. This is the Greatest Dad Joke ever told. I am speechless. Will is legend. pic.twitter.com/bd5InJ3lXD — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) February 7, 2018

Jaden responded to his dad’s spoof video. “Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You’re the best father anyone could ask for,” he wrote in the comments section of his dad’s post. “Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it to (sic) far sometimes. I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth.”

Jaden’s comment under Will‘s IG post pic.twitter.com/4ljpZ2YSgL — Monique (@MoPeace__) February 7, 2018

In December 2016, Will spoke out on raising children who are experimenting with their identity and gender stereotypes, like his son, Jaden.

“First of all, I don’t give parenting advice per se, because it’s such a unique task. The greatest human task is to render a human being into the world,” the 48-year-old actor cautioned. “The greatest gift that I can give my children is the freedom to be who they are,” Smith added when speaking with BET.

“I feel like a lot of times, when I was growing up, I would see parents … force a child to be what you want them to be. As a parent, if it’s an oak tree, I want it to grow as an oak tree. I’m not gonna try to force it to be an apple tree,” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star explained.

The Suicide Squad actor went on to say he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have always been very accepting of their children.

“Jada and I are very serious about finding what they are, and encouraging them to be what they are because you can never be happy being what you’re not,” Smith told BET. “We encourage our kids to experiment and seek who they are more than who we want them to be.”

At the crux of the conversation was Jaden’s recent gender-bending fashion statements (at the time, he wore skirts and dresses and painted his nails). He also became the face of Louis Vuitton’s SS16 Womenswear campaign last January.

“I’m just expressing how I feel inside, which is really no particular way because every day it changes how I feel about the world and myself,” Jaden told GQ of his sartorial sense. “I just want to teach people how to be comfortable. Stop being so scared.”