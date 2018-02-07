New ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer features Josh Brolin’s Cable

The latest trailer for Deadpool 2 features the incoming villain Cable, played by Josh Brolin.

“I was born into war, bred into it,” Brolin’s new villain says in the footage. “People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it. What’s the most pain you’ve ever felt?”

Brolin also shared a small taste of the Cable reveal on his personal Instagram.

“Hey Smart Ass, meet Bad Ass,” Brolin captioned the Instagram post, tagging Ryan Reynolds.

The new footage comes one day after Reynolds revealed a new Flashdance-esque poster for the movie.

This Reynolds Fox film is the sequel to the fan-favourite Deadpool. Morena Baccarin returns as Wade’s partner Vanessa Carlysle. TJ Miller has said that he “believes” that he’ll be back as sidekick Weasel — despite recent sexual misconduct allegations. Domino, played by Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz, will make her on-screen debut in the movie.

Deadpool 2 arrives in theatres on May 18.

Watch the trailer in the video above.