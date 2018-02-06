Canada
February 6, 2018 8:59 am

MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin poised to announce run for N.S. PC leadership

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin says she will be making a "major announcement" in Amherst on Tuesday evening.

Conservative Party of Nova Scotia
Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin is poised to become the fourth candidate to enter the Nova Scotia PC leadership race.

A news release from a group called Elizabeth for Leader says she’ll be making a major announcement on Tuesday evening at the Amherst Family Health Clinic.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the group’s Facebook page.

Her announcement would come several days after Cape Breton Municipality Mayor Cecil Clarke announced his candidacy.

MLAs Tim Houston and John Lohr have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Jamie Baillie announced late last year that he planned to step down as Tory leader, but his departure came sooner than expected last month when he resigned following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour.

Details of the Tories’  leadership convention are expected to be announced later this month during the party’s annual general meeting.

