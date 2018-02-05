Cape Breton Mayor Cecil Clarke running for Tory leadership

A prominent Nova Scotia mayor is throwing his hat in the ring for the leadership of the provincial Tories.

Cape Breton Mayor Cecil Clarke announced his intentions at a packed hall Saturday in North Sydney.

The anticipated announcement came days after Clarke came out as gay, claiming that someone was threatening to out him.

The 49-year-old politician first publicly spoke about his sexual orientation in a CBC interview, saying he didn’t want anyone thinking they could shame him or hold something over him.

Clarke says he’s exploring legal options in responding to the alleged threat.

Clarke formerly served in the Progressive Conservative governments of former premiers John Hamm and Rodney MacDonald.

Jamie Baillie announced late last year that he planned to step down as Tory leader, but his departure came sooner than expected last month when he resigned following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour.

Details of the Tory’s leadership convention are expected to be announced later this month during the party’s annual general meeting.