MLA John Lohr announces run for Nova Scotia PC party leader

There’s a new candidate for the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leadership.

John Lohr, MLA for Kings North, announced his candidacy on Monday in a Youtube video, joining MLA Tim Houston in the race to lead Nova Scotia’s official opposition.

Lohr was first elected as MLA for the Kings North riding in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

He’s currently serving as the PC critic for agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, immigration and labour relations.

Lohr is a lifetime resident of Kings County, making his living as a farmer and agri-business entrepreneur.

He’s the son of immigrants from Holland who came to Canada through Halifax’s Pier 21 in 1958.

Lohr is running under the slogan “People. Economy. Integrity.”