Jamie Baillie asked to resign as Nova Scotia’s PC leader after allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Jamie Baillie has resigned as Nova Scotia PC leader and MLA following an allegation of inappropriate behaviour, prompting the party to declare it does not “tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace.”

The Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, two hours after Baillie publicly announced his resignation on Twitter.

“This morning, the PC Party of Nova Scotia requested and accepted the immediate resignation of Jamie Baillie,” said the statement sent on behalf of Tara Miller, PC Party president, and Karla MacFarlane, the caucus chair.

“After becoming aware of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Mr. Baillie, the PC Party of Nova Scotia promptly arranged an independent, third-party investigator to conduct an investigation.”

The statement goes on to say that the investigation concluded Baillie breached the Nova Scotia House of Assembly Policy on the Prevention and Resolution of Harassment in the Workplace.

“The PC Party is committed to a healthy, safe and supportive working environment where all Nova Scotians are treated with respect and dignity,” the statement reads.

“The PC Party does not, and will not, tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace.”

This morning, I resigned as Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia, effective today. I have also written to the Speaker of the Legislature and resigned as MLA for Cumberland South. I am resigning for personal reasons. 1/2 — Jamie Baillie (@JamieBaillie) January 24, 2018

MacFarlane was immediately named interim leader of the party.

Baillie, who also resigned on Wednesday as MLA for Cumberland South, had previously announced in November he would resign as PC leader.

As late as Dec. 15, 2017, he had told Global News that he had no plans to resign immediately and would stay on as leader until an orderly transition to a new leader could occur.

“I’m very grateful in the support (from the party) and I want to see my time through,” he said at the time.

Two candidates have announced they will seek the leadership position, but the party has not yet set a date for a leadership convention.

