Jamie Baillie resigns as Tory leader and MLA for Cumberland South
The Leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party has resigned from his position as leader and as MLA for Cumberland South, citing personal reasons.
Jamie Baillie issued the surprise announcement on Wednesday via Twitter.
“My priority is my family and I ask that our privacy be respected,” Baillie said.
“It has been an honour and privilege to lead the PC Party for the past 7 years, and to represent the people of Cumberland South. I thank them both for the opportunity to serve.”
Baillie had previously announced he would resign as PC Leader in November, but the announcement is a shocking departure from the Baillie’s previous statements.
As late as Dec. 15, 2017, he had told Global News that he had no plans to resign immediately and would stay on as leader until an orderly transition to a new leader could occur.
“I’m very greatful in the support (from the party) and I want to see my time through,” he said at the time.
