February 2, 2018 10:41 pm

Brampton murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant found dead in Shelburne, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police say Nicholas Anthony Young was found dead on Friday.

SHELBURNE, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a suspect in the death of a 30-year-old woman from Brampton, Ont., has been found dead.

Peel Regional Police say 46-year-old Nicholas Anthony Young was found dead in Shelburne, Ont., on Friday.

They say his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Young was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the death of Hoden Said, whose body was found in a home in Brampton last Saturday.

Police say that was Peel Region’s fourth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

