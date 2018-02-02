Brampton murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant found dead in Shelburne, Ont.
A A
SHELBURNE, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a suspect in the death of a 30-year-old woman from Brampton, Ont., has been found dead.
Peel Regional Police say 46-year-old Nicholas Anthony Young was found dead in Shelburne, Ont., on Friday.
They say his death has been deemed not suspicious.
READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for Brampton murder suspect
Young was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the death of Hoden Said, whose body was found in a home in Brampton last Saturday.
Police say that was Peel Region’s fourth homicide of the year.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.