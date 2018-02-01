Crime
February 1, 2018

Canada-wide warrant issued for Brampton murder suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police found the body of 30-year-old Hoden Said on Saturday night and are now looking for a male suspect in connection with her murder. Jasmine Pazzano has more.

BRAMPTON, Ont. – A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old Brampton, Ont., woman last Saturday.

Peel Region police say Hoden Said was found with “obvious signs of trauma” at a Brampton residence and died at the scene.

Investigators say Nicholas Anthony Young, a 46 year-old man with no fixed address, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is described as black, around five-foot-eight, with a stocky build and missing a portion or all of his wedding ring finger.

The homicide is Peel Region’s fourth of the year.

