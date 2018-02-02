Spice Girls reunion confirmed, promise ‘new opportunities together’

The Spice Girls — all five of the original members — are reuniting, though details of what’s to come are scarce at this point.

Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) posted this photo to her Instagram page after the group of women were pictured early Friday making their way to the London home of Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

The band’s representative, Dan Wootton, posted this tweet on Friday afternoon confirming that there’s something coming up from the five women. Besides Halliwell and Beckham, the three other women in the band include Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).

The Spice Girls have now released a statement confirming from exclusive from yesterday that they have re-formed for new projects pic.twitter.com/f8kO9TZO3b — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2018

The women were joined by their manager, Simon Fuller, at Halliwell’s house.

The Spice Girls last made an appearance together in 2012 at the London Olympics closing ceremony, where they belted out an array of their greatest hits. They’re rumoured to be getting around $17 million each for the new deal.

READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. says everyone at the Oscars feels like a winner until they lose

The photos of the women arriving at Halliwell’s home came after a source told The Sun: “This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again. But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year.”

“It’s very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn’t go back,” the source added.

Emma Bunton leaves Geri Horner’s house today after Spice Girls reunited – with Victoria Beckham and Simon Fuller. Confirms my exclusive story from last night. Details in my Bizarre column tomorrow pic.twitter.com/drZr59iWXv — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2018

Some of the rumoured new projects include a TV show in China, endorsement deals and a new album of their greatest hits.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz