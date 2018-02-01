Calgary mayor supports Notley in B.C.-Alberta pipeline battle: ‘It’s time to show our strength’

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi had strong words for the B.C. government as he threw his support behind Alberta’s premier in a dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“What the province of British Columbia has done is a stunt,” Nenshi said during the opening of a YMCA in Calgary on Thursday.

“It is a dangerous stunt. It is absolute political pandering of the worst kind.”

B.C.’s environment minister said Tuesday the province plans to ban increased shipments of diluted bitumen off its coast until it can determine that shippers are prepared and able to properly clean up a spill.

The B.C. government says it will establish an independent scientific advisory panel to study the issue.

On Wednesday, Alberta premier Rachel Notley said the province was looking at “economic and legal” options and said B.C. would face consequences for the move.

She said the pipeline has already been approved by the federal government and called B.C.’s proposed ban an “unconstitutional attack on jobs and working people.”

Nenshi suggested the B.C. government take a closer look at the issue.

“I would strongly encourage the British Columbia government to actually read the NEB ruling that talks in great detail about what they claim to be concerned about, about the risk of bitumen spills,” he said Thursday.

“When you fill up your gas in the lower mainland, where do think that gas came from?

“It came through the existing Trans Mountain pipeline. So today, gas in Vancouver is $1.27 a litre. Imagine what it’ll be if you didn’t have access to that Alberta oil. Where would that oil come from? By tanker, into the port at Burnaby,” the mayor said.

Nenshi stressed the provinces should be working together to “build our nation” and meet energy demands.

During the emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Notley suggested one consequence could be stopping talks about Alberta potentially buying power from B.C.

“I’m strongly behind Premier Notley on whatever she does to push this,” Nenshi said.

“It is time for us to show our strength.

“I’m also calling on the federal government to come together and assert their responsibility and their jurisdiction in this matter and ensure that we don’t hold up the economy of all of Canada — and safe, clean Canadian energy — for political reasons in one province,” Nenshi said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Edmonton on Thursday and was asked about the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Trudeau told 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen Show that the situation between British Columbia and Alberta may require federal intervention and Ottawa is ready to step in.

“That pipeline is going to get built.”

Trudeau added the federal regulatory process already addressed the issues that B.C. is concerned about.

“We were assured, and we did the science and we did the research, the Kinder Morgan pipeline is not a danger to the B.C. coast,” he said. “Particularly not, given the billions of dollars we’ve invested in the Oceans Protection Plan.”

B.C.’s proposal creates more uncertainty for Kinder Morgan’s already-delayed Trans Mountain expansion project that would nearly triple the capacity of its pipeline system to 890,000 barrels a day.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce issued a news release Thursday applauding the Alberta government for looking into legal and economic actions against B.C.

“We stand behind Premier Notley and her commitment to do whatever is necessary to ensure that pipeline construction proceeds,” said Janet Riopel, president and CEO of the chamber. “The impact this project will have on jobs and investment is significant. That’s why the federal government declared the expansion to be in the national interest.”

The group said pipeline expansion is needed to get Canadian oil to new markets and the Trans Mountain project is “one of the best, safest and most efficient routes.”

— With files from The Canadian Press