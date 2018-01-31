Alberta premier calls emergency cabinet meeting over B.C. bitumen restrictions

The political rhetoric over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is heating up between the Alberta and British Columbia governments.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is holding an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday to discuss B.C.’s proposal to restrict bitumen transported through the province.

The meeting comes one day after B.C. Premier John Horgan’s NDP government announced plans to restrict the amount of diluted bitumen that can be transported by pipeline or rail until the province can better understand the ability to mitigate spills.

Any restriction on the flow of diluted bitumen, or dilbit as it is known, would prohibit an expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline. Notley called the move illegal and unconstitutional, saying B.C. was “now grasping at straws,” in their attempts to hinder development of the pipeline expansion.

The federal government approved the 1,147-kilometre pipeline project in November 2016 along a roughly 150-metre wide corridor. The National Energy Board is in the midst of a detailed route approval process to determine the exact placement of the new pipeline.

The Trans Mountain expansion project would nearly triple the capacity of its pipeline system to 890,000 barrels a day.

